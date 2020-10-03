Abbas wishes Trump ‘full and speedy recovery’ from COVID–19

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday wished US President Donald Trump a swift recovery from his bout of COVID-19.

A laconic message conveyed by top PA negotiator Saeb Erekat said Abbas “wishes to US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania a full and speedy recovery.”

Relations between the Trump administration and Ramallah have been hostile since the US leader recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December 2017 and later moved the US embassy there.

Palestinians responded by halting all cooperation with Washington, leading the White House in turn to cut millions of dollars in annual aid to the cash-strapped Authority.

Ramallah has decried Washington’s role in the recent peace deals between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Recently the PA attacked the administration for orchestrating decisions by Serbia and Kosovo to establish embassies in Jerusalem.

“Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace and a rules-based world order, to achieve his re-election,” Erakat charged.

The US claims it is continuing to make efforts to bring Palestinians to the negotiating table on the Trump administration’s peace plan. US officials have said previously that the plan is a blueprint rather than a final document, but Palestinians have rejected the proposal outright, seeing it as heavily biased toward Israel, and have refused to discuss it.

It imposes a four-year settlement freeze in areas allocated for that future Palestinian state to allow the PA time to consider coming to the table. That state would be conditioned on various requirements, including demilitarization, the recognition of Israel as a Jewish state and ongoing Israeli overall security control in the West Bank.