Absorption Minister Gallant latest top official accused of flouting virus rules

Likud Minister of Immigration and Absorption Yoav Gallant was the latest top-ranking official to have violated the government’s own restrictions, banning Israeli citizens from celebrating the Passover holiday with those who don’t live in the same home.

Channel 12 reported Wednesday that Gallant hosted his daughter who lives in Tel Aviv for the whole seven days of Passover, despite the curfew imposed on the Seder night and the last day of the holiday.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted his son on Seder night, while President Reuven Rivlin also hosted family in violation of regulations, as did Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman.

A spokesman for Gallant says that “in view of the current protracted situation, the minister’s daughter, Or, who lives in Tel Aviv, has moved to her parent’s house from the beginning of the curfew, and until a return to normal.”

Rivlin on Tuesday again apologized for celebrating the Passover Seder with one of his daughters.

“I debated if I should write again at the start of the [end of Passover] holiday. Sometimes it is better if a person does not speak, and accepts the anger head-on,” Rivlin wrote on Twitter.

Rivlin said he had seen a lot of anger in the past week over “the wrong choice that I made, which cannot be justified,” vowing to “act differently” on the final day of Passover.

Rivlin’s tweet was accompanied by a picture of him in a Zoom video call with his children and grandchildren.

He also put out an English-language version of the tweet.

I was wondering whether to write again before the Chag. Sometimes, it is better to speak out and accept the anger face-on. You were angry with me this week about a wrong decision I made and had no justification. This time, I am doing things differently.

His apology came as Israel was, for the second time in a week, under a complete lockdown as authorities sought to prevent people taking part in celebrations for the end of the Passover holiday and the Mimouna festival, fearing gatherings could cause a spike in conronaviris infections.

From Tuesday at 5 p.m. until Thursday at 5 a.m., Israelis were barred from leaving their hometowns, or in the case of Jerusalem, the neighborhoods in which they live, according to the restrictions.

Rivlin, 80, along with Netanyahu, sparked anger last week as both appeared to flout their own rules on Passover while millions of ordinary Israelis were making sacrifices.

Rivlin has already apologized and his office noted that since his wife died last year, a family member was always with him on Shabbat, holidays and flights overseas.

The rest of the country celebrated the holiday under a strict curfew that was enforced from Wednesday from 3 p.m. until Thursday morning. The curfew was aimed at preventing Israelis from spending the festive holiday meal with family or others, which officials feared could lead to a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections and set back Israel’s efforts against the virus.

This saw thousands of elderly people forced to spend the holiday alone, without their children or grandchildren, while everyone else celebrated only with those confined together in the same house.

Netanyahu was also slammed after his son appearing with him in a Seder video, despite the premier repeatedly urging the Israeli public in recent days not to visit family this holiday, and specifically beseeching young people not to hold the traditional meal with their elderly parents — unless they live in the same household — to prevent coronavirus infection.

In the video the 70-year-old Netanyahu was seen alongside the 25-year-old Avner Netanyahu at a Seder table in the Prime Minister’s Residence as the two read from the Haggadah.

The video was apparently pre-filmed before the holiday itself, raising further questions, as Netanyahu was supposed to be in self-quarantine over the past week due to his contacts with coronavirus patients, which only ended Wednesday night.