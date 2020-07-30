Addressing rumors about Sara Netanyahu’s health, adviser says she’s doing well

A staffer in the Prime Minister’s Office sought to dispel rumors regarding Sara Netanyahu’s health, asserting on Thursday that the premier’s wife is doing fine.

“She’s doing well,” social media adviser Topaz Luk told Army Radio. “I promise that a video of her saying that everything is fine will be released soon.”

Luk was asked about Netanyahu’s wellbeing after she hasn’t been seen in public in recent weeks. That had led to a swirl of rumors in recent days, with Israelis on social media wondering aloud about her whereabouts.

Netanyahu is currently involved in several legal cases involving allegations by former employees at the Prime Minister’s Residence who say she mistreated them. She has sued some for libel.

In June 2019, she was convicted of misusing public funds as part of a plea deal in a case involving allegations she illegally procured and then misreported catering services at the Prime Minister’s Residence.

The agreement saw her escape a conviction for aggravated fraud, but plead guilty to a lesser charge of taking advantage of a mistake. She was ordered to pay NIS 55,000 ($15,210) to the state — NIS 10,000 as a fine and the rest as restitution.