After 4 weeks, school year in Jordan finally opens with end of teachers’ strike

AMMAN, Jordan — Teachers in Jordan have ended their longest strike ever and are opening the school year four weeks late.

Nasser al-Nawasrah, the deputy head of the teacher’s union, said Sunday a salary raise between 35-75% has been secured depending on teacher ranks. He called it a “historic agreement” that sent Jordan’s 1.42 million students back to school.

The union went on strike because it said the government hasn’t implemented a 50% salary increase promised in 2014. Some of the teacher protests that followed had them scuffling with security forces.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Jordan is a staunch military and political ally of the West in a turbulent region.

In June 2018, a proposed tax hike triggered strikes and the largest anti-government protests in recent years, eventually leading King Abdullah II to replace his prime minister.