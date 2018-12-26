After anti-terror raid, (canine) Rambo visits Rivlin

Rambo the dog on Tuesday visited the president of Israel, who honored him for his recent role in capturing a Palestinian terrorist.

Rambo, a 5-year-old Belgian Shepherd mix, was injured during an operation earlier this month with a police counter-terrorism unit to capture the Palestinian man suspected of killing two Israeli co-workers at a factory in the Barkan industrial zone in the West Bank.

Rambo was shot in the neck and was wounded all over his body with shrapnel during the operation to capture Ashraf Na’alowa, 23, in the Askar refugee camp in the West Bank city of Nablus. He was shot while searching the building that was believed to be Na’alowa’s hideout, after Na’alowa eluded police and security forces for some two months.

The dog, who was accompanied to the meeting with Rivlin by his handler Sgt.-Maj. A., was injured before, at the age of two, and spent a year recovering before returning to his unit, known as Yamam, the Hebrew acronym for Special Police Unit.

The president thanked the soldiers, officers, and Rambo for their contribution to Israel’s security.

“Outstanding soldiers are invited to the President’s Residence. From time to time, it’s a real pleasure to meet outstanding dogs here, too. Look after yourselves. You do vital work and we all thank you for it,” Rivlin said.