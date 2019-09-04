AG opposes bill to place cameras at polls; PM vows to advance it anyway

Draft legislation to allow cameras to be used in polling stations appears to contravene the law, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced on Wednesday, eliciting a strong response from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who vowed to advance the bill.

The bill, which backers say is intended to prevent voter fraud, was drafted by Justice Minister Amir Ohana and Interior Minister Aryeh Deri.

It would allow representatives of political parties to bring cameras into polling stations to document suspected ballot tampering and has the strong backing of the prime minister.

Mandelblit said the bill would damage “both the free exercise of the democratic fundamental right to vote and the constitutional obligation to hold secret and equitable free elections in a proper and reasonable manner” and that there was a “legal impediment” to its passage.

The legislation was advanced after the Central Election Committee late last month banned political parties from arming polling station representatives with cameras during the upcoming election.