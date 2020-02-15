AIPAC says bipartisan congressional leadership will address annual conference

WASHINGTON (JTA) — The majority and minority leaders in the US House of Representatives will address the Israel lobby AIPAC’s annual policy conference.

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee said Friday that Representatives Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat and the majority leader, and Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader from California, would be appearing at this year’s March 1-3 conference.

The announcement that Hoyer would speak comes amid an organized campaign from the left pressuring Democrats not to attend the conference.

It’s not known yet whether they will appear together, but AIPAC at many of its past conferences has paired a top Republican and a leading Democrat to underscore bipartisan support for its agenda.