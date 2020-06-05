AIPAC tells African-American members it’s ‘horrified’ by George Floyd slaying

In a letter to its African-American members, the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC said it was “horrified” by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.

“Like you, we are horrified by the violent death of George Floyd and are angry, sad and hurt over the inequities that still exist in our country,” CEO Howard Kohr and co-chief executive Richard Fishman wrote in the letter, Jewish Insider reported Thursday. It was addressed to “our African American outreach family.” The letter was sent Sunday, the report said.

Floyd’s death, which was caused by asphyxiation shortly after he was pinned down for more than eight minutes by a police officer who suspected Floyd of using a counterfeit $20 bank note, has sparked outrage across the United States and the world, and rioting. Many believe it is a symbol of systemic racism by law enforcement.

“When a member of our family is attacked, we are all attacked. When a member of our family is in pain, we are all in pain,” the AIPAC letter reads. “Racism, intolerance and inequality must have no place in our country.

“We want you to know that we are proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with you and the black community in the face of these tragedies and in your enduring struggle for the same rights and respect to which all Americans are entitled.”