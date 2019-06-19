American Jewish tourist hurt in anti-Semitic Berlin attack

A Jewish American tourist in Berlin was attacked and injured in an anti-Semitic attack, Berlin police said Wednesday.

The unnamed man, 23, was at a park around 9 p.m. near the corner of Rothenburg and Grunewaldstraße in the Steglitz district of the city when three men accosted him, police said in a statement posted on the Berlin Police website.

“The 23-year-old suffered a hematoma on the eye due to the blows in the face,” police said. They said he was attacked “because of his Jewish faith,” and opened a hate crimes investigation.

Police said the tourist filed a complaint after three men split off from a group of 10 people and started harassing him and asked if he was Jewish. When he replied yes, the men attacked him.

The attack was the third reported anti-Semitic incident in the past week in Germany. In Berlin, an Orthodox man wearing a kippa said he was subjected to anti-Semitic slurs Sunday by men who allegedly also tried to spit on him. An Orthodox rabbi was targeted Monday night in Dusseldorf by people who hurled anti-Semitic insults at him before he escaped into a community center.

In Berlin, the number of anti-Semitic incidents reported in recent months to police is about 14 percent higher than last year. One in five reported incidents has occurred in the nation’s capital, where 2018 saw a total of 1,083 cases.

In March, Berlin reportedly became the first city in the country to adopt a new concept for anti-Semitism prevention. In addition, a federal and state commission for fighting anti-Semitism was established. Last year, the federal government appointed Felix Klein as commissioner dealing with anti-Semitism.