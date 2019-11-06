Amman says 2 Jordanians held in Israel being sent home Wednesday

Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s foreign minister, announced Wednesday morning that two Jordanian nationals who were recently detained by Israel will return to the Hashemite Kingdom in the coming hours.

Heba al-Labadi and Abdel Rahman Miri, who are both of Palestinian descent, were arrested a couple of months ago at a border crossing between Jordan and the West Bank and held without charge, sparking a diplomatic row between Jerusalem and Amman.

Raslan Mahajna, their lawyer, has said that Israel suspects that they both hold ties to terror groups.

“Within hours, Heba al-Labadi and Abdel Rahman Miri will be with their families in Jordan,” Safadi said in a tweet.

Both Jordanian and Israeli authorities announced on Monday that the pair would return to Jordan in the coming days, but they did not specify when.

Israel said the agreement included the return to Israel of Jordan’s ambassador, Ghassan Majali, who was recalled last week to protest the detention. Amman has not confirmed it will send Majali back.

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi, who visited Labadi in prison on Thursday, also said on Wednesday that she and Miri would be heading to Jordan soon.

“Heba al-Labadi and Abdel Rahman Miri will be released shortly and return to Jordan. Congratulations,” Tibi said in a tweet.

A spokesman for the Israel Prisons Service said that its forces handed Labadi and Miri over to the IDF at the Allenby crossing in the Jordan Valley Wednesday morning ahead of their return to Jordan.

Israel detained Labadi, 32, and Miri, 29, at the Allenby crossing on August 20 and September 2, respectively. The Palestinian Authority Prisoners Affairs Commission has said that both of them were held under administrative detention orders, which allows Israel to hold suspects without charge for months at a time.

Labadi on Monday ended her 42-day hunger strike to protest her detention.

A spokesman for Israel’s Shin Bet security service said last Wednesday that Labadi and Miri were being held “because of suspicions of their involvement in serious security violations,” without elaborating.

Mahajna said on Monday that Israeli authorities suspect that Labadi was planning to recruit Palestinians in the West Bank on behalf of the Hezbollah terror group to carry out attacks against Israel. He said she firmly denied those suspicions.

Mahajna added that Israeli authorities suspect that Miri was a member of the Hamas terror group. He said Miri denies the accusation.