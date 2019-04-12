Anti-Semitic fliers found in library at University of North Carolina

JTA — Several anti-Semitic fliers were found on bookshelves and tables in a library at the University of North Carolina.

The fliers include references to “an evil Jewish plot” and said “do everything you can to fight the silent covert Jewish attempt to enslave and kill good Americans,” according to the UNC Hillel.

They were discovered this week, the Daily Tar Heel student newspaper reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“I am extremely disappointed and appalled that anyone would write these abhorrent messages and direct them toward members of our Jewish community,” UNC Interim Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz said in a statement sent Wednesday to the campus community.

“This behavior conflicts with the University’s long-standing commitment to fostering an environment where all students, faculty and staff can be free from harassment,” he said.

The campus Hillel said in a statement: “We are disgusted by the vile and hateful rhetoric on these flyers. The language is reminiscent of centuries-old, anti-Semitic rhetoric that incited the murder of thousands of Jews in pogroms throughout Eastern Europe and the murder of millions of Jews during the Holocaust. This racist, repulsive language has no place on any campus or in any society.”

The statement said the UNC administration “has been responsive to the concerns of the Jewish community.”

Two weeks ago, the university’s Unsung Founders Memorial and an art installment outside the Hanes Art Center were vandalized with “racist and other deplorable language.”

Separately, a swastika was burned into asphalt near the playground of a Denver public elementary school earlier this week.

Gasoline was used to sear the anti-Semitic symbol into the asphalt at Ellis Elementary School on Monday night, the Denver Post reported. The swastika was covered up before students arrived at school the following morning, the report said.

The vandalism is being investigated as a bias incident. The school contacted the Anti-Defamation League to help deal with the incident, including providing resource material, according to the newspaper.

The principal and district superintendent sent letters to parents condemning the incident.