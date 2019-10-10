Anti-Semitic posters, graffiti found at NY Holocaust memorial on Yom Kippur eve

Material and graffiti described as hateful and anti-Semitic were discovered at a Holocaust memorial in White Plains, New York, on the eve of Yom Kippur.

Stickers and posters were found on Tuesday at the Holocaust Garden of Remembrance. Writing described as anti-Semitic was found on a sign outside the garden and inside the park as well, ABC7 also reported.

The Garden of Remembrance, created by the Holocaust and Human Rights Education Center, was dedicated in 1992.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in a statement said that he has directed the State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to offer assistance to local authorities in investigating what he called a “heinous act.”

“On this Day of Atonement, I join with New York’s Jewish community in remembrance of the lives lost and I pray for love, peace and understanding. Hate has no place in this state,” he said in a statement.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement that County Police were “actively investigating and reviewing video of the area.”

“We are enraged by this act and heartbroken that individuals would target members of our community on the most solemn day in their tradition,” Latimer said. “We as a County, people of all faiths, stand with our Jewish brothers and sisters today and always.”

The county stepped up police patrols in the wake of the incident. The materials and graffiti were quickly cleaned up.

The county announced an interfaith prayer vigil at the Holocaust memorial Thursday at noon.