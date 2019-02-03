As bid to unite right intensifies, PM asks for extra spots on Likud list

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reached out to Likud officials Saturday in a bid to reserve more spaces on the party’s ticket, in what may signal the first steps toward uniting with another party on the right for upcoming Knesset elections.

The move comes amid reports that talks have intensified between Netanyahu’s two biggest rivals to join forces in a move that could see the Likud party ousted from power in the April 9 poll.

Netanyahu is asking Likud officials to reserve him two spots on the Likud slate, in addition to the one slot he already has control over as leader of the party, aside from his own place as candidate No. 1. He described the move as a reaction to “expected mergers on the left.”

The move would allow for Netanyahu to inject big-name candidates from outside the party into the faction ahead of the April elections, but more likely would open up spots for a unity deal with an additional right-wing party, Channel 12 news reported.

While the No. 21 spot on the Likud list was already reserved for a candidate of his choosing, the premier is now asking officials of his party to sign off on giving him the No. 28 and No. 36 slots as well.

The party is currently polling at around 30 seats, but could bolster those numbers if it joins up with a rival on the right. Israel Resilience, led by former general Benny Gantz, is predicted to snag around 19 seats if elections were held today. Polls held last week, though, showed an Israel Resilience merger with Yesh Atid getting around 35 seats, and the bloc could further strengthen if more center-left parties agree to unite.

The relatively low places requested by Netanyahu on the party lineup would seem to indicate plans for a merger with a less powerful right-wing party, such as Jewish Home, which polls show likely failing to enter the Knesset after two of its top candidates broke off to form the New Right party late last year.

Jewish Home Director General Nir Orbach tweeted Saturday that his party is right now focusing on electing its next leader and not running as a “Likud subsidiary.”

Another possible merger would be with New Right, led by Naftali Bennett and Ayelet Shaked, who served as ministers in Netanyahu’s last coalition, but were also outspoken critics of the prime minister. According to Channel 13 news, internal Likud polling shows the party rising to 38-39 seats if it merges with New Right.

Moshe Kahlon, leader of the Kulanu Party, told Channel 12 news Saturday night he ruled out a possible merger with Likud.

Netanyahu’s appeal for three reserved spots will come before party members for a vote Tuesday, when the party also holds its primary. In a letter explaining the request, Netanyahu said he is “convinced that this is necessary to increase our chances of winning the elections.”

“Dear Likud members, we are facing a difficult campaign. The left and the media are making tremendous efforts to overthrow the Likud government. We must prepare accordingly,” he wrote.

Jockeying between different parties to unite or outflank each other has ramped up ahead of the February 21 deadline for factions to finalize their Knesset slates.

Gantz, a political neophyte who headed the IDF under Netanyahu from 2011 to 2015, has posed the biggest challenge to Netanyahu in his last nine years of power and has already joined up with former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon’s Telem Party.

However, talks to merge with Yesh Atid party leader Yair Lapid have reportedly gotten hung up on who would have the top spot on the slate.

Earlier Saturday, Yesh Atid Knesset member Ofer Shelah said a decision on merging the parties would be made within in the next two weeks.