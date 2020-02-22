Auschwitz museum demands Amazon drop ‘Nazi propaganda’ books

The Auschwitz museum called Friday on Amazon owner Jeff Bezos to remove Nazi-era anti-Semitic children’s books from the online marketplace.

“Hateful, virulently antisemitic Nazi propaganda is available for sale not only on @AmazonUK,” the Auschwitz Memorial tweeted Friday on its official account.

“Books by authors like Julius Streicher can be found also on @amazon & @AmazonDE. Such books should be removed immediately,” it said in a post that also featured screen-grabs of the books for sale on the platform and tagged Bezos’s Twitter account.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Among them is an anti-Semitic children’s book titled “The Poisonous Mushroom” authored by Nazi party member Julius Streicher and originally published in 1938.

The book is offered on Amazon for sale in its original German under the title Der Giftpilz, as well as in English, French and Spanish.

Hateful, virulently antisemitic Nazi propaganda is available for sale not only on @AmazonUK. Books by authors like Julius Streicher can be found also on @amazon & @AmazonDE. Such books should be removed immediately. | @JeffBezos @AmazonHelp https://t.co/rxNWZj8iDs pic.twitter.com/viBjjZsYI5 — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) February 21, 2020

Last year, Lithuania called on Amazon to stop selling Soviet-themed goods online, saying the hammer and sickle symbol offended victims of totalitarian communism.

Over the last 18 months Amazon has pulled several books by far-right authors including David Duke, a former leader of the Ku Klux Klan, and George Lincoln Rockwell, the founder of the American Nazi Party, according to the New York Times.

Amazon also banned other books that were anti-Semitic in nature, the NYT reported earlier this month.

Holocaust survivors returned last month to the Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp to mark 75 years since its liberation and to sound the alarm over a surge in anti-Semitic attacks on both sides of the Atlantic, some of them deadly.

Operated by Nazi Germany from 1940 until 1945 in then occupied Poland, Auschwitz was part of a vast and brutal network of camps across Europe set up as part of Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler’s “Final Solution” of genocide against an estimated 10 million European Jews, killing some six million.

Nazi Germany killed more than 1.1 million people at Auschwitz, the vast majority of them Jewish.