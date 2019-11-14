Australian Jews break world record for longest challah

WORLD GUINESS BOOK RECORD HOLDERS!!! Well done to JNF Australia & Grandma Moses – Bakery Patisserie Cafe for holding the record for the longest challah ever baked! 10 meters, 12 hours, 100’s of volunteers & plenty dough!!! Mazeltov! #shabbatprojectsydney #challah #longestchallah #shabbat #shabbos #challahbake

The record-setting challah clocked in at more than 32 feet long and required over 150 pounds of dough and ten hours to bake.

Grandma Moses Bakery, in partnership with the Jewish National Fund chapter in New South Wales, broke the record on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the group.

