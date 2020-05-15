Australian mourns slain soldier whose dad saved his life at ’97 Maccabiah Games

SYDNEY — Nearly 25 years ago, Tom Goldman and Baruch Ben-Ygal forged a relationship that became stronger as the years passed.

Ben-Ygal saved Goldman from drowning at the 1997 Maccabiah Games in Israel when the bridge across the Yarkon River collapsed as the Australian team headed to the opening ceremony. The disaster killed four and injured more than 60 Australian athletes and other team delegates.

This week, Ben-Ygal suffered a tragedy: His only child, Amit, a 21-year-old Israeli soldier, was killed during a raid on a Palestinian village in the West Bank when an assailant hurled a large rock at his head.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

“Baruch has been an honorary member of the Australian team in every Maccabiah since 1997,” Goldman told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency. “In 2013, Amit helped out with the juniors also in an unofficial capacity. I am devastated.”

Goldman had flown to Israel from Sydney eight years ago to attend Amit’s bar mitzvah. Amit called Goldman his “grandfather.”

When an Israeli army officer visited Ben-Ygal’s home to tell him of his son’s death, Ben-Ygal asked him to contact Amit’s “grandfather” in Sydney.

Ben-Ygal sent an iPhone message to Goldman with a photo of the two men and Amit at his home, saying “my life is finished. I love you Tommy.”