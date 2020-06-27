Authorities name Haifa man accused of raping 10-year-old girl

Authorities on Friday named a man accused of raping a 10-year-old girl after breaking into her home in Haifa.

Shahar Rimoni, 21, who was recently released from the military, was indicted by the Haifa Magistrate’s Court on Friday for serious sex offenses, abuse of a minor, breaking and entering and burglarizing a vehicle, Channel 12 reported.

Rimoni reportedly confessed to the crime, which occurred around three weeks ago. It wasn’t immediately clear what time of day it was, or where the girl’s parents were.

According to the indictment, Rimoni noticed the window of an apartment window open, and decided to break in to carry out a burglary.

He removed mosquito netting from the window, and entered the apartment’s kitchen, took a knife out of a drawer and used it to pry open locked closets in a search for valuables, according to the indictment.

Rimoni then noticed a set of car keys hanging on a rack and decided to steal the family’s vehicle, went to the street and located it, but changed his mind due to fears of setting off an alarm and returned to the apartment.

He then searched the apartment further and found the girl sleeping in her room and assaulted her.

Evidence against Rimoni includes DNA found on the scene, statements he made, and statements the girl made to a special investigator.

The attorneys representing the girl, Michal Carmel and Yael Tov-El, said, “We want to thank Israel Police on behalf of the victim for the speed working to solve the case and for putting the terrible person who did this shocking deed behind bars.”

“We’re requesting at this stage to maintain the privacy of the girl and her family as much as possible,” the lawyers said.

Rimoni was previously known to the police for property crimes, but not sexual offences, the Walla news site reported. Another case is being filed against him involving a series of home burglaries.

Rimoni’s attorney said he was tricked into confessing and that he was denied rights during the investigation.