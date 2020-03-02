Blue and White files petition against Likud over altered video of Gantz

Blue and White on Monday filed a petition with the Central Elections Committee for the removal of a doctored video posted to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Facebook and Twitter pages in which party chief Benny Gantz appeared to call on Israelis not to vote for him.

Blue and White argued in the petition against Netanyahu’s Likud party that the video violated an Israeli election law barring the publication of misleading campaign materials.

“As this is false and misleading propaganda… the chairman of the committee is asked to issue an injunction against continuing to spread the propaganda,” the petition said.

In the clip shared by Netanyahu, Gantz appeals directly to Israeli voters as he rides in a car.

“Don’t give up until the last moment. Don’t put [a voting slip for] Blue and White in the ballot box,” the Blue and White leader says in the video.

In the accompanying text, Netanyahu wrote, “Listen to Benny Gantz. One more seat for Likud and we’ll win.”

Unlike the full, unedited video, the clip [Hebrew] shared by Netanyahu cuts off as Gantz is mid-sentence.

“Don’t give up until the last moment. Don’t put [a voting slip for] Blue and White in the ballot box, and we’ll end up going to fourth elections. Let’s finish this,” Gantz says in the original clip.

Responding to the video shared by Netanyahu, the Blue and White chief accused the premier of “spreading poison.”

“Netanyahu is under pressure so he is again spreading fake news with an edited and false video,” Gantz wrote on Twitter.

In the petition, Blue and White cited a clause in Israel’s election laws prohibiting parties from issuing campaign materials that “unjustly interfere” with the campaign messaging of another party.

Separately, Blue and White issued a statement warning of low turnout in “base pockets” and said its top four lawmakers would “stay in the field” until polls close at 10 p.m.

“MK Moshe (Bogie) Ya’alon and MK Gabi Ashkenazi will maintain their presence in the Sharon region, including Herzliya, Raanana, Kfar Saba and Kiryat Ono,” the statement said. “Blue and White chairman, Benny Gantz, and MK Yair Lapid will maintain their presence in Tel Aviv.”

It was unclear if the statement was based on genuinely low levels of voting for Blue and White or was part of so-called “gevalt” campaigning meant to gin up support by frightening voters.

Blue and White sources told The Times of Israel that voter turnout was “significantly lower” in Tel Aviv than across the rest of the country. They said the party’s final push is now entirely focused on Tel Aviv and the surrounding areas, with all its MKs set to be campaigning across the central region until polls close at 10 p.m.

“It’s very, very close,” they claimed.

Opinion polls published Friday, the last day before the elections when surveys could be published by law, forecast Netanyahu and his right-wing partners receiving more seats than Blue and White and its allies, but again coming short of a majority.

Raoul Wootliff contributed to this report.