Border police chief diagnosed with virus days after memorial with Gantz, Rivlin

Border Police Commander Yaakov “Kobi” Shabtai has been diagnosed with the coronavirus days after he participated in a memorial service attended by the president, defense minister and IDF chief-of-staff, Hebrew media reported Saturday.

Shabtai attended the Thursday ceremony at Jerusalem’s Mount Herzl commemorating the sixth anniversary of 2014’s Operation Protective Edge which included the participation of President Reuven Rivlin, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi.

It was unclear if any dignitaries or military personnel would need to go into isolation as a result of the diagnosis.

The families of victims did not attend the official state ceremony, whose attendance was limited because of coronavirus-related health concerns.

In addition, Shabtai attended multiple ceremonies within the Border Police over the past week, meaning that potentially hundreds of officers could be quarantined, Channel 12 news reported.

Last month a number of senior IDF officers were sent into isolation after coming into contact with people later confirmed to be coronavirus carriers.

On Friday, an unnamed advisor to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee was diagnosed with the virus. Yosef Grif, the Knesset sergeant-at-arms, told Knesset members and workers that anyone who was in contact with the individual should follow the Health Ministry’s quarantine guidelines.

The Israel Defense Forces is considering cancelling planned training for reserve soldiers as coronavirus cases continue to surge, the Kan public broadcaster reported Friday.

“It will be difficult to bring together a 500-member battalion from across the country and let them stay together,” an unnamed senior military official told the network.

Other options under consideration include keeping the soldiers in the so-called “capsule” system of limited, fixed groups, or to impose limits on interactions between soldiers and people outside the army.

The report did not specify any particular units that could have training scrapped or adjusted.

The reports came after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Friday Israel was again in the midst of a “major outbreak” as the number of active coronavirus cases in Israel passed 10,000 for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Ministry said there were 10,060 active cases, overtaking the previous high of 9,808 active infections recorded on April 15.

Among the active cases, 77 people were in serious condition, of whom 27 were on ventilators. Another 69 people were in serious condition and the rest had mild symptoms or were asymptotic.

Of the 28,055 people who have been infected since the outbreak began in Israel, 17,699 have recovered. The ministry announced an additional fatality from the virus, bringing the national death toll to 326.