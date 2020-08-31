Bride, 34, fighting for her life after collapsing at wedding
Bride, 34, fighting for her life after collapsing at wedding

Woman taken to Beersheba’s Soroka after suffering cardiac arrest; hospital: ‘Her condition is very serious’

By TOI staff Today, 5:45 pm
An illustrative photo of an ambulance belonging to the Magen David Adom ambulance service. (Gershon Elinson/Flash90)

A 34-year-old woman was fighting for her life Monday after collapsing the night before at her wedding.

The bride, a doctor at the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba, was taken to the emergency room in the southern city after suffering a cardiac arrest, according to a statement from the hospital.

Arriving at the hospital during resuscitation, the woman was hooked up to a cardiopulmonary bypass machine, which takes over the function of the heart and lungs, and transferred to the cardiac intensive care unit.

“Her condition is very serious,” the hospital said. “The teams are fighting for her life.”

