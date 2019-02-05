Britain says IS hostage John Cantlie may still be alive

LONDON — The UK believes British hostage John Cantlie, captured by the Islamic State over six years ago, is alive, British Security Minister Ben Wallace said Tuesday.

Wallace did not say what intelligence supported the belief that the photojournalist, captured in northwestern Syria in November 2012, is still alive.

He did say officials believe Cantlie is still being held by Islamic State operatives.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Wallace also noted the British government’s policy is not to pay ransoms for hostages.

A tweet on an account used by Cantlie’s family said: “We are aware of the current news circulating that John Cantlie is alive, whilst this is not substantiated at present, we continue to hope and pray that this turns out to be true.”

Cantlie was captured first in July 2012 but escaped with help from the Free Syrian Army. He was kidnapped again in Syria along with US reporter James Foley in November 2012.

Foley became the first of a string of foreign hostages to be slain in propaganda videos.

Cantlie, however, appeared in several subsequent videos released by IS in which he delivered jihadist propaganda to the camera in the style of a news report.

His last appearance was in a video shot during the battle for Mosul in 2016 in which he looked very gaunt and tired.

If alive, Cantlie would be the last remaining British hostage held by IS.

He has worked for several publications, including The Sunday Times, The Sun and The Sunday Telegraph.