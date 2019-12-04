Brown U urged to divest from companies ‘facilitating rights abuses in Palestine’

A Brown University advisory committee has recommended that the college divest from “companies identified as facilitating human rights abuses in Palestine.”

On Monday, six of the nine members of the Advisory Committee on Corporate Responsibility in Investment Practices voted in favor of the motion, The Brown Daily Herald reported.

The advisory committee at the university, which is located in Providence, Rhode Island, makes nonbinding recommendations about investment and “issues of ethical and moral responsibility” to the school’s president and governing body. It is made up of members representing the faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

In March, undergraduates at Brown voted in favor of a nonbinding measure to boycott Israel by a more than 2-to-1 margin.