Celebrity charity album released in tribute to Adam Schlesinger

JTA — Sarah Silverman, Rachel Bloom and an array of indie artists contributed to a tribute album for Adam Schlesinger, the Grammy and Emmy Award-winning Jewish songwriter who died of COVID-19 complications at the age of 52 on April 1.

San Francisco-based Father/Daughter Records released the 31-track album, titled “Saving For a Custom Van,” on Tuesday. The songs are all by Schlesinger and span his career, which included being a songwriting member of the successful pop rock band Fountains of Wayne and a co-writer of the music in Bloom’s “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend” sitcom.

Proceeds from the album will benefit MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund, which is “dedicated to helping music industry and community members affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” but the music was also released for free on Bandcamp.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On the album, Silverman sings “Way Back Into Love,” which Schlesinger wrote with Jewish songwriter Ben Lee for the 2007 movie “Music and Lyrics” starring Drew Barrymore and Hugh Grant.

Sarah Silverman zingt Way Back Into Love (uit de Hugh Grant/Drew Barrymore film Music and Lyrics) met Ben Lee. Van een nieuw Adam Schlesinger tribute album, https://t.co/PmdKAv7glg — joris gillet (@stereo) June 16, 2020

Bloom sings the Fountains of Wayne hit “Stacy’s Mom,” which Schlesinger co-wrote.

Other noteworthy indie acts who contributed include the rockers Charly Bliss, Motion City Soundtrack and Jeff Rosenstock.