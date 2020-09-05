Chlorine gas canister explosion in western Iran injures more than 200

The explosion of a chlorine gas canister being transported by a truck in western Iran has injured 217 people but caused no deaths, state news agency IRNA reported.

The blast struck late Friday in Chardavol county in Ilam province, the news agency said.

The Tasnim news agency said that none of the injured were in a serious condition.

According to the report, only one of the canisters being transported had exploded, and safety measures had been taken to stabilize the others.

The head of the province’s medical university, Mohammad Karimian, told IRNA that driver “carelessness” was suspected.

The incident is the latest in a series of fires and explosions that have hit military and civilian sites across Iran since June, some of them blamed on Israel.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz in July responded to the mysterious blasts, saying that not everything that happened in Iran could be blamed on Israel.

“Everyone can be suspicious of us all the time,” Gantz said. “But not every event that happens in Iran is connected to us.”