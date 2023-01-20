Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

CIA chief Burns meets Ukraine’s Zelensky in Kyiv as Washington ups support

Spymaster also meets with other Ukrainian officials, while US gears up to deliver $2.5 billion in aid, including first Stryker armored vehicles

By NOMAAN MERCHANT Today, 7:58 am Edit
From left to right: Composite photo showing CIA Director William Burns speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, July 8, 2022. (AP/Susan Walsh); Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a news conference with European Council President Charles Michel after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 19, 2023. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)
From left to right: Composite photo showing CIA Director William Burns speaking at the Central Intelligence Agency headquarters in Langley, Virginia, July 8, 2022. (AP/Susan Walsh); Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attending a news conference with European Council President Charles Michel after their meeting in Kyiv, Ukraine, January 19, 2023. (AP/Efrem Lukatsky)

WASHINGTON (AP) — CIA Director William Burns visited Kyiv last week to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a US official said Thursday, in the latest example of high-level contacts between the US and Ukraine.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the director’s classified schedule, said Burns emphasized Washington’s “continued support for Ukraine” in the war. Burns also met with Ukrainian intelligence officials.

The CIA director has briefed Zelensky repeatedly before and since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine last February, passing on US intelligence findings about Moscow’s war plans and intentions.

The war launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin is soon to enter its second year, having resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and with no clear resolution on the horizon. Washington is about to send another $2.5 billion in aid to Ukraine, including for the first time Stryker armored vehicles.

Burns’ meeting with Zelensky was first reported by The Washington Post.

The CIA director told PBS NewsHour last month that agency analysts predicted “a reduced tempo and fighting between the two militaries as winter sets in.”

“I don’t underestimate for a moment the burdens, the challenges, that this war poses for Ukrainians first and foremost, but for all of us who support Ukraine,” said Burns, a former US ambassador to Moscow. “But strategically, I think, in many ways, you know, Putin’s war has thus far been a failure for Russia.”

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.