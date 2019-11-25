Columbia College Student Council to hold campus-wide Israel boycott poll
Non-binding referendum to ask whether university should divest from companies that profit or engage in Israel’s ‘inhumane acts against Palestinians’
Columbia College Student Council voted in favor of holding a campus-wide referendum over divesting from Israeli companies.
Elected student representatives voted on Sunday evening by secret ballot by a vote of 25 to 12 to hold the referendum on whether Columbia university should divest “from companies that profit from or engage in the State of Israel’s inhumane acts against Palestinians,” the campus student newspaper, Columbia Daily Spectator, reported.
The vote will be scheduled in the coming months.
It is the third time that the student council has voted on whether to hold such a referendum, in initiatives spearheaded by the campus organization Columbia University Apartheid Divest. Some 34 campus organizations supported the initiative, according to the Spectator.
The council said at Sunday night’s meeting, which heard students speaking on both sides of the issue, that the vote would be gauging students’ perspective on the issue, not taking a position on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
In March 2018, Barnard College students, who are part of Columbia University, passed a referendum, with 64.3 percent in favor, that called for the Student Government Association to write a letter to administrators in support of divestment.
The university is not bound by any student vote on divestment.
The results of a referendum would go to the university’s Advisory Committee on Socially Responsible Investing. In the past five years, this committee has approved the divestment from private prisons and from public companies whose primary business is the production of thermal coal. If the committee decides to reconsider the university’s investment in the Israeli companies, it would present the proposal to University President Lee Bollinger and the university’s board of trustees.
For as little as $6 a month, you can help support our independent journalism — and enjoy special benefits and status as a Times of Israel Community member!
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments