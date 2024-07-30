Court orders UCLA to form plan to protect Jewish students after anti-Israel protests

Jewish student who sued school says university failing to foster safe environment for community on campus; UCLA says it is implementing lessons learned from spring rallies

By AP and ToI Staff 30 July 2024, 8:39 am Edit
Pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel, demonstrators gather on the UCLA campus, after nighttime clashes between pro-Palestinian and counterprotest groups, in Los Angeles, May 1, 2024. (Jae C. Hong/AP)
LOS ANGELES — A federal judge ordered Monday that the University of California, Los Angeles, craft a plan to protect Jewish students, months after pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel protests broke out on campus.

Three Jewish students sued the university in June, alleging that they experienced discrimination on campus amid demonstrations against the Israel-Hamas war.

Yitzchok Frankel, a UCLA law student who is Jewish, said in the lawsuit that he declined an invitation from the director of student life to help host a lunch gathering because he did not feel safe participating.

“Under ordinary circumstances, I would have leaped at the chance to participate in this event,” Frankel said. “My Jewish identity and religion are integral to who I am, and I believe it is important to mentor incoming students and encourage them to be proud of their Judaism, too.”

But Frankel argued UCLA was failing to foster a safe environment for Jewish students on campus.

UCLA spokesperson Mary Osako said the school is “committed to maintaining a safe and inclusive campus, holding those who engaged in violence accountable, and combatting antisemitism in all forms.”

File: A UCLA graduate waves an Israeli flag during a commencement ceremony inside Pauley Pavilion on UCLA campus, in Los Angeles, June 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

“We have applied lessons learned from this spring’s protests and continue to work to foster a campus culture where everyone feels welcome and free from intimidation, discrimination and harassment,” Osako said in a statement.

The university was ordered to craft a proposed plan by next month.

The demonstrations at UCLA became part of a movement at campuses across the country against the Israel-Hamas war. At UCLA, law enforcement ordered in May that over a thousand protesters break up their encampment as tensions rose on campus. Counter-demonstrators had attacked the encampment overnight, and at least 15 protesters suffered injuries. In June, dozens of protesters on campus were arrested after they tried to set up a new encampment.

