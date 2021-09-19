Daily Briefing Sept. 19 – Israel and FDA debate virus booster shot

Welcome to The Times of Israel’s Daily Briefing, your 15-minute audio update on what’s happening in Israel, the Middle East, and the Jewish world, from Sunday through Thursday.

Today’s guests are diplomatic correspondent Lazar Berman and science and health writer Nathan Jeffay, with Jessica Steinberg hosting.

Jeffay fills us in on the current debate regarding the third COVID-19 booster shot, which is only being recommended in the US by the FDA for people 65 and older, while Israel is already well into its campaign to administer it to the general population.

Berman discusses the Zoom event hosted by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to mark the one-year anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords between Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, in which leaders of all five countries spoke about their hopes moving forward with the accords.

He also gives us a look at Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s upcoming trip to the UN General Assembly at the end of the week, and the sideline conversations that can happen at that annual meeting.

Jeffay closes the podcast with a description of an antibacterial weapon created in a Tel Aviv University lab that arms good germs to kill bad germs.

Discussed articles include:

Bennett defends booster shots, says US to soon follow Israel with widespread use

After FDA panel limits US boosters, minister says Israel proves 3rd dose works

Israel said worried FDA limit on booster shots will hamper its 3rd shot campaign

Blinken pledges US backing to expand Abraham Accords between Israel, Arab states

Israeli ‘antibacterial weapon’ arms good germs to kill bad germs

Subscribe to The Times of Israel Daily Briefing on iTunes, Spotify, PlayerFM, Google Play, or wherever you get your podcasts.