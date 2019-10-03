Demi Lovato’s mom is not sorry about their visit to Israel

Pop star Demi Lovato may have apologized for her visit to Israel but her mother will do no such thing.

Dianna De La Garze, who accompanied her daughter on the trip, said in her own post on Instagram that she will “unapologetically” make a return visit to Israel.

De La Garze’s Instagram post that appeared on Friday, accompanied by a photo of her hand and Lovato’s hand touching the Western Wall, read: “Praying at the Western Wall with my beautiful daughter @ddlovato in the Old City of Jerusalem was the highlight of my trip to Israel. I will never forget that day… or that trip as we celebrated life and Christianity as we learned about The Jewish faith while listening to the Muslim Call to Prayer. There was no fighting, no judgement, no cruel words…only love. And I will undoubtedly, unapologetically go again one day.”

She tagged her daughter in the post.

Lovato apologized to her 74.4 million Instagram followers in a post on Wednesday to her Instagram story, which only remains available online for 24 hours but has been preserved and shared in screenshot.

“I accepted a free trip to Israel in exchange for a few posts. No one told me there would be anything wrong with going or that I could possibly be offending anyone. With that being said, I’m sorry if I’ve hurt or offended anyone, that was not my intention,” she wrote.

In Israel, Lovato posted a photo from the Shalva National Center in Jerusalem for children with special needs; posted photos from Yad Vashem, the Holocaust remembrance center in Jerusalem, and posted a photo that showed her being baptized in the Jordan River.