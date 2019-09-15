Dozens of Palestinians reported hurt in West Bank clash
Six-year-old girl hit in head with tear gas canister and taken to Jerusalem hospital for treatment amid reported fighting in Eizariya, outside Jerusalem

By TOI staff Today, 1:23 am
Border police firing tear gas in Eizariya on September 14, 2019. (Screen capture: Twitter)
Dozens of Palestinians were reported hurt during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Eizariya Saturday night.

The Palestinian Red Crescent said 46 people required treatment in the East Jerusalem suburb.

Among those hurt was a 6-year-old girl hit in the head by a tear gas canister, according to the official Palestinian news outlet Wafa, citing Red Crescent officials. The girl was transferred to an Israeli hospital in Jerusalem for treatment.

Her condition was not immediately clear. Pictures published online showed her with a head wound.

Most of the other injuries were treated for tear gas inhalation, including six members of the same family who were in a car together, according to the Red Crescent.

A video shared on social media showed border guards firing tear gas in a central intersection of the town.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli military.

A security official told the Walla news website that protesters hurled firebombs at troops.

No arrests were reported.

