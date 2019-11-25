Driver to face reckless homicide charge for running over boy on Yom Kippur
Prosecutors inform suspect Amir Abu Laben of indictments, pending a hearing, that will include drug trafficking, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit a crime
Israeli prosecutors said Monday they intend to charge a driver suspected of running over and killing an 8-year-old boy on Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv.
Amir Abu Laben, 20, was set to be charged in Tel Aviv District Court with reckless homicide. He will also face charges of drug trafficking, possession of a dangerous narcotic, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Abu Laben is suspected of hitting Itay Margi as the boy crossed Tel Aviv’s Namir Road on October 9. Margi, who was wearing a helmet, was hit at a pedestrian crossing on the normally busy road, which was almost completely empty due to Israeli taboos against driving on the High Holy Day.
The suspect is currently under house arrest in his home in Ramle.
Abu Laben’s attorney Lior Shtelzer, of the public defender’s office, said he will study the case file before deciding what position to take in the hearing.
He noted that his client was found to not be under the influence of alcohol or drugs at the time of the accident and that he did not pass a red light.
“Obviously, Amir [Abu Laben] expresses sorrow at the outcome of the tragic accident,” he said.
Prosecutors say that on the day of the accident Abu Laben obtained cocaine and LSD with the intention of selling them in the Tel Aviv area. Then, as he exceeded the speed limit along Namir Road, without regard for the safety of others, he entered the junction and hit Margi, they say.
Eyewitnesses have told police that in the moments after the collision, Abu Laben threw something into nearby bushes. Police later found 1.6 grams of cocaine in the shrubs, which they believe was for distribution rather than personal use, as Abu Laben claims. His fingerprints were reportedly found on the package.
In addition, a review of the electronic devices found in Abu Laben’s car revealed text messages indicating that clients had purchased drugs from him.
After being held by police for several days he was released to house arrest on October 20.
Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement and the holiest day of the Jewish calendar, is marked by a fast and intense prayer by religious Jews.
Secular Israelis, especially children, are known to take advantage of the dearth of cars on the roads and highways on the somber holiday, filling the streets with bicycles.
