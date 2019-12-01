Driver whose brakes failed at 140 kph manages to steer to safety

It’s arguably a driver’s greatest fear — having brakes malfunction while driving at high speed.

That happened recently to an Israeli driver on the Route 6 highway at 140 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).

Fortunately, the driver managed to stop the car eventually, with help from Route 6’s call center and the Israel Police’s Traffic Department, which on Sunday published footage of the vehicle careening down the highway.

In a statement, police said the driver was told to stick to the right and turn off the motor in order to gradually slow down the car.

תושיה ונחישות של קצין מאגף התנועה ומוקד כביש 6 הביאו לעצירת רכב שדהר במהירות 120 קמ"ש לאחר שאיבד את הבלמים. בתיעוד שמפרסם הבוקר אגף התנועה של המשטרה נראה הרכב דוהר בכביש 6 עד לעצירתו המוחלטת, ברקע שולבו הקלטות מרשת הקשר המשטרתי, שכוללים גם את שיחת הטלפון. @NewsChannelIL pic.twitter.com/XjfVEkG9co — Or Ravid | אוֹר רביד (@OrRavid) December 1, 2019

The Hebrew-language audio accompanying the video is a phone call between the emergency responders.

In the final seconds of the video, a man can be heard giving instructions to the driver, seconds before the car safely comes to a halt.