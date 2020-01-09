Dutch rally protesting Soleimani killing includes caricature blaming Jews

AMSTERDAM (JTA) — Participants at a protest rally in the Netherlands against the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani waved anti-Semitic posters, a local watchdog group told police.

At the demonstration Tuesday in front of the American Embassy in Wassenaar near the Hague, two women were photographed holding up a poster titled “the makers of terrorism,” which featured a caricature of two men, one wearing an American flag and another dressed as an ultra-Orthodox Jew, standing on the shoulders of a scarecrow labeled “terrorism.”

The women were wearing black head coverings favored by observant Muslim women.

The Center for Information and Documentation on Israel, or CIDI, wrote in a statement that it contacted police and will file a criminal complaint over incitement to racist hatred. In talks about the incident, police officials told CIDI that officers at the scene did not spot the poster or would have intervened to have it removed immediately, CIDI wrote.

“CIDI is shocked that such an anti-Semitic caricature is openly displayed,” the statement said.

In an airstrike on January 3, the United States killed Soleimani, a leader of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and head of its Quds Force, which was responsible for special operations outside Iran.