Hebrew U, Technion slip in global rankings; Tel Aviv University climbs 11 places

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem was named once again Israel’s best university by the QS World University Rankings, but slipped eight points globally, coming in at 162nd, out of the 1,000 top institutions ranked. In the previous ranking the university came in at 154th globally.

A total of six universities in Israel are represented in the latest 2020 ranking, three of which climbed, while three others declined in the ranking.

The Technion- Israel Institute of Technology fell 10 places, year over year, to 257th globally, making it the third best university in Israel, after Hebrew University and Tel Aviv University, which climbed 11 places to 219th globally.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

No universities in Israel were ranked in the global top 100.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was named the world’s No.1 for a record eighth consecutive year, with the top three institutions remaining in American hands: MIT is followed by Stanford University and Harvard University, which took third place globally.

The UK’s top institution — and Europe’s, too, is the University of Oxford, which rose to fourth place. Its compatriot competitor, the University of Cambridge, dropped to seventh place, QS said in a statement.

Continental Europe’s best university is ETH Zurich, which rose to sixth place — its highest-ever ranking.

Asia’s top two universities are both Singaporean once again: the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University both rank 11th.

Latin America’s highest-ranked university is the Universidad de Buenos Aires, which, placing 74th, is the continental leader for the fifth consecutive year.

The Hebrew University is most recognized for Academic Reputation, placing 206th globally; it also has the strongest faculty/student ratio, ranking 153rd globally.

Tel Aviv University broke into the world’s top 20 institutions of higher learning in the Citations per Faculty indicator — which measures the impact of the research produced. The university placed 19th in that category. In terms of Employer Reputation, the university got the highest mark nationally and ranked 235th globally in the indicator. The university ranked fifth in the Middle East & Africa.

Technion ranked seventh in the Middle East & Africa, and came in 96th globally — in the Citations Per Faculty category.

Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, which placed 419 in the 2020 ranking versus 407 in the previous one, is the institution with the largest international faculty ratio in Israel.

Bar-Ilan University came in at the range of 551-560, up from 601-650 previously, whereas the University of Haifa maintained its position at 651-700.

The results are based upon analysis of insights from 94,000 academics and 44,000 hiring managers; 11.8 million research papers, 100 million citations, and trends in the distribution of 23 million students and nearly 2 million faculty, QS said in a statement.