Enjoy your bread: UK Labour in Passover greeting faux pas

The UK Labour Party, already deeply embroiled in an anti-Semitism scandal, tried to reach out to Jews on Friday with a Passover greeting, only to have the effort compound their woes.

The greeting, posted on Twitter by London Labour, wished a “Happy Passover from everyone at Labour,” but was illustrated with a glass of wine and a loaf of bread.

One of the central laws of Passover is that Jews are prohibited from eating leavened products, most commonly bread.

The Passover custom of eating only unleavened products commemorates the Exodus of the Jewish People from Egypt, which, according to the Bible, took place so quickly that they did not have time for their bread to rise.

The apparently well-meaning Tweet was quickly deleted, but not before raising the ire of British Jews.

“Which major political party would include a picture of bread in their Passover message? Passover being a festival in which bread is forbidden to Jews. Yep, you guessed it. Labour,” wrote one person on Twitter.

“If only we Jews could understand irony we’d realize how ironic it was for Labour to wish us a happy Passover using a loaf of bread for illustration — when one of the unshakeable tenets of the festival is that we don’t eat bread during it. Thanks for the thought…. Sigh,” wrote journalist Sarah Ebner.

She was referring to Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn’s inflammatory assertion that British Zionists “don’t understand English irony.”

Corbyn’s remarks, merely the latest in a stream of allegedly anti-Semitic utterances and activities by him and other Labour members, were widely interpreted as referring to British Jews, something Corbyn has denied.

Thousands of cases of alleged hate speech against Jews have been recorded within Labour since 2015, when Corbyn, a far-left politician, was elected to lead the party. The Board of Deputies of British Jews has accused Corbyn of encouraging anti-Semitic rhetoric and at times engaging in it, though he disputes the claim.

Following growing public scrutiny of the problem, Labour is facing the prospect of an official inquiry by the United Kingdom’s Equality and Human Right’s Commission, the main government anti-racism watchdog.

In March, British police arrested three people near London suspected of inciting anti-Semitic hatred in the Labour Party’s ranks.

The arrests were rare interventions by law enforcement against suspected propagators of anti-Semitism within the party.