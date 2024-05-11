Firefighters bring blaze near Jerusalem-area village under control after several hours

A large forest fire broke out near the Jerusalem-area village of Ein Nakuba on Saturday, resulting in the evacuation of the Ein Hemed National Park as 58 firefighting teams battled the blaze until it was brought under control in the evening.

The firefighting teams and eight fire planes were called to the scene near Ein Nakuba, west of Jerusalem, amid concerns that the fire would spread to the nearby Jerusalem suburb of Mevasseret Zion due to heavy winds in the area, the Fire and Rescue Service said.

Police forces assisted with the evacuation of the Ein Hemed National Park, a nature reserve frequented by tourists and hikers.

The fire was brought under control on Saturday evening, although Fire and Rescue Services said teams would be working throughout the night to extinguish it entirely and ensure that it would not rekindle and begin to spread again.

No casualties or injuries were reported as a result of the fire, and the houses in nearby Ein Nakuba and Ein Hemed were not in any danger.

