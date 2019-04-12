For Netanyahu, an unprecedented election haul bodes well for political survival

The 2019 elections are over. Officials may still be recounting votes, but nothing will change the fact that Benjamin Netanyahu has well and truly beaten the generals, the pollsters and the sourpusses. With 1,138,772 votes cast for Likud, Netanyahu’s party becomes the first in Israel’s history to cross the one-million-ballot threshold.

But the prime minister’s real challenges begin now, just as all eyes are turned toward Washington, in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s peace plan.

Will the reelected prime minister be able to hold onto his seat even after he is indicted for bribery, fraud and breach of trust (pending a hearing)? Will his renewed right-wing coalition be able to freeze the peace process, or will the Washington plan threaten his coalition stability? And will Netanyahu manage to become a prime minister for all of Israel’s citizens — as he promised in his rather conciliatory winning speech — when he is so dependent on a coalition composed of radical right-wing and ultra-religious parties?

Ultimately, Netanyahu understands the value of his one million voters, and knows exactly where to invest them: in his own political survival.

The indictment coalition

The prime minister is now assembling a coalition that can prove loyal throughout his legal hearing process and even — if an indictment is served — while he stands trial in the Jerusalem District Court.

After his unprecedented win, and with contrarian Likud MKs Benny Begin and Oren Hazan out of the picture, Netanyahu has all 35 party members at his beck and call — none will dare to disobey or challenge him.

The ultra-Orthodox parties are also tightly bound to Netanyahu — come hell or high water or high budgets — giving him 15 more seats of unconditional loyalty. The Union of Right-Wing Parties, with four seats, is also loyal to the premier, who can be counted among its founders. Meanwhile, Avigdor Liberman’s Yisrael Beytenu, also with five seats, may not be quite beholden to Netanyahu, but he loathes law enforcement agencies just enough to support the prime suspect.

As for Kulanu, with just four seats: Netanyahu is likely to take advantage of Moshe Kahlon’s deflated party and shaky situation to offer the former Likud MK a carrot and a stick: retain the Finance Ministry and assimilate Kulanu into the Likud mothership, thus guaranteeing full political obedience to the prime minister. Kahlon knows firsthand how demanding his old party leader be; after all, he was once Likud’s central committee chairman.

The gatekeepers’ deterrence

Netanyahu’s victory speech delivered a clear message to law enforcement authorities: He won overwhelming national support, despite detailed and severe allegations of wrongdoing by him, published by Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit just weeks before the elections.

“One million people voted for us, so one civil servant will not sway public opinion,” sources close to the prime minister told The Times of Israel on Thursday. It won’t be an easy battle for the gatekeepers — both before and after the looming pre-trial hearing.

Netanyahu, by the way, is confident he has extraordinary powers and will therefore have no problem standing trial while running the country — and even continue to serve as defense minister all the while.

The Blue and White disappearance

Benny Gantz may have boasted prematurely about his party’s “historic achievement.” Now, the only “achievement” he can now credit himself with is the total decimation of the Zionist left, and possibly any opposition to Netanuahy.

Gantz and his Blue and White partners were unable to breach the insular right-wing bloc and effectively did not draw any seats from that side of the aisle. They did, however, destroy the Labor party, its spirit and leadership, leaving it with just six seats — an insignificant force even in Israel’s already shriveled opposition.

And if that were not enough, Blue and White also dented Meretz, completely ignored the Arab parties, and offered no alternatives to the nation-state law, thus contributing to the significantly low Arab voter turnout.

Gantz’s partner Yair Lapid now talks about building an opposition that will “make this government’s life miserable,” but in reality, Blue and White is an ad hoc political alliance, made of three different parties, that will disband sooner or later during this term. In over four decades of covering politics, I have seen many centrist parties come and go. None survive.

In 1977 it was Yigal Yadin’s DASH party, later came the Merkaz party and Tomi Lapid’s Shinui, and then there was Kadima and several others — all long forgotten. As Shimon Peres once said, there is no third option. And Netanyahu, who successfully dismantled rivals Kadima and Labor in the last decade, is not very concerned about the chances his new, inexperienced rivals have to mount a true opposition to his premiership.

And then there’s Trump

According to sources close to Netanyahu, Trump is set to propose a convenient peace plan for Israel. The plan will stipulate that Area A in the West Bank (which the Palestinian Authority already controls fully) will become the land for the Palestinian state, along with some East Jerusalem neighborhoods that will be excised from the capital’s municipal borders.

The Palestinians are not likely to accept such an offer, but Netanyahu could play the unity card and call out for the opposition to support him in the peace process. He will find, in such a case, that the real opposition is within his own bloc, and his coalition partners will veto any such move.

Which takes us back to Netanyahu’s legal battle: He’s so invested in his indictment coalition that there is little chance of promoting Trump’s peace plan — even if it’s likely to be the most accommodating plan Israel will ever receive, from the most accommodating president the White House has ever seen.