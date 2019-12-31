Forced to give up portfolios, Netanyahu set to appoint new ministers

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to appoint three new cabinet ministers on Wednesday after being forced to drop all his ministerial posts due to the criminal charges against him.

According to Hebrew media reports, Netanyahu will name new ministers of welfare, agriculture and diaspora affairs. Israeli cabinet ministers facing criminal indictment are required to resign from their cabinet posts, though no such explicit order is outlined in Israeli law for prime ministers.

Netanyahu promised the High Court of Justice that he would quit all positions except prime minister by the end of 2019. Due to a now-defunct, but not-yet-replaced coalition agreement from the 20th Knesset, one portfolio will go to a Shas lawmaker while the other two will go to Likud MKs.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

On Sunday, the cabinet approved the promotion of United Torah Judaism leader Yaakov Litzman, who has served for years as deputy health minister, to full health minister in Netanyahu’s stead. The move elicited harsh condemnations from Australian Jewish organizations angry at the elevation of an official who police recommended be indicted for illicitly seeking to prevent the extradition of an alleged serial sex abuser wanted by Australian authorities.

In what he said was the first time an Australian Jewish leader had sent an open letter to the prime minister of Israel, Zionist Federation of Australia president Jeremy Leibler called Litzman’s appointment “a slap in the face to the Australian Jewish Community, the Australian people, the community of Australian [immigrants] in Israel and most shockingly to the survivors of Malka Leifer’s alleged abuse.”

Leifer is wanted in Australia on 74 counts of sexual abuse, accusing of attacking girls while she served as principal at a Melbourne Jewish school. She has for years avoided extradition, in part by claiming to be too ill, though police suspect an expert opinion determining her poor health was extracted under pressure from Litzman.

Netanyahu last month became the first sitting prime minister with charges against him when Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit announced he would be indicting the prime minister for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. Netanyahu denies the charges.

Mandelbit ruled that Netanyahu does not have to resign as prime minister, as he currently heads a caretaker government so the action would have “no practical relevance.” But he said the premier did have to relinquish his other posts.

The High Court of Justice on Tuesday heard a petition seeking to prevent Netanyahu from forming a coalition after the March 2 elections, the third national vote this year, due to the criminal charges. The court has yet to hand down its ruling.