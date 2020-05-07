Foreign Ministry rebukes EU ambassador over ‘support for terrorism’

The Foreign Ministry on Thursday summoned the European Union’s ambassador to Israel for an unusually harsh rebuke over the bloc’s alleged support of terrorism, warning him that backing terrorist groups will only lead to more bloodshed.

Israel summoned envoy Emanuele Giaufret after a letter emerged Wednesday in which a senior EU official stationed in East Jerusalem assured the Palestinians that membership in or affinity to a terrorist organization does not automatically prevent a person from being eligible to participate in EU-funded programs.

“Israel utterly condemns and categorically objects to the Union’s policy on the funding of terrorist organisations. The policy essentially grants permission for incitement, support, and involvement with terrorism,” the ministry said in a statement released shortly after Giaufret was dressed down by Anna Azari, Jerusalem’s deputy director-general for Europe.

While the European Union insists that no money goes to individuals pursuing terror activities, Israel is protesting the fact that Brussels says funds can still go to projects or programs that will benefit supporters of an outlawed group, such as a grant to a researcher who is also affiliated with Hamas.

“We demand that the EU immediately end all support, financial or otherwise, for any entities that support terrorism whether directly or indirectly,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz said Thursday. “As past experience teaches us, terrorism is terrorism, and any assistance provided it will only bring about additional terrorism.”

On Wednesday a spokesperson for the ministry told The Times of Israel that the letter, signed by the East Jerusalem-based head of the EU’s mission to the West Bank and Gaza Strip, Sven Kuehn von Burgsdorff, constituted a “violation of all our agreements with the European Union.”

The Strategic Affairs Ministry, which is charged with countering the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, slammed the bloc as well. In a response sent to The Times of Israel on Wednesday, a ministry spokesperson cited its longstanding claim that the EU funds pro-Palestinian NGOs that promote BDS and in some cases have ties to terrorist organizations.

“Over several meetings with EU officials it was made clear that any funding for these NGOs must be stopped immediately and scrutinized carefully to ensure no funds are transferred to terrorists or terrorist related activities,” the official said.

In the letter, dated March 30, Von Burgsdorff had sought to address concerns from Palestinians that projects would lose out on funding because of a stipulation that no person or entity listed on the EU’s terrorism blacklist could benefit from EU programs or funds. It was impossible to check the personal background and political affiliation of every single applicant, Palestinian groups complained.

In a three-page response to the Ramallah-based Palestinian NGO Network, Von Burgsdorff wrote that “it is understood that a natural person affiliated to, sympathizing with, or supporting any of the groups mentioned in the EU restrictive lists is not excluded from benefiting from EU-funded activities, unless his/her exact name and surname… corresponds to any of the natural persons on the EU restrictive lists.”

A copy of the letter was obtained by The Times of Israel.

While several Palestinian groups — including Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine — are listed by the EU as terrorist entities, no individual Palestinians are mentioned by name.

Responding to a Times of Israel query, a spokesperson for the EU delegation in Ramat Gan acknowledged on Wednesday that there is “no legal impediment” for people to participate in EU-funded activities unless are explicitly listed on the union’s terrorism blacklist or formally represent one of the listed organizations.

At the same time, the EU has “extremely strict monitoring and control mechanisms in place to make sure that all individuals involved in EU-funded actions exclusively pursue the objectives and activities approved for EU funding,” the spokesperson added. “The EU does not fund any activity that is related directly or indirectly to violence, or incitement.”

There was no immediate EU response to Giaufret’s meeting with Azari.