French family’s car filled with trash, fitted with their stolen mezuzah
Paris family files hate crime complaint after discovering their mezuzah, which disappeared months ago, glued to their windshield

By JTA Today, 4:32 pm 0 Edit
Illustrative. A mezuzah. (Zeevveez/Flickr)
A car belonging to a Jewish family near Paris was broken into, filled up with trash and had a mezuzah glued to its windshield.

The incident happened last week in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism wrote in a statement.

The mezuzah had been stolen from the family’s home months ago, the report said.

The family filed a complaint with police for a hate crime.

Separately, a restaurant located inside a Paris train station suspended several of its employees who posed for a photograph while performing the quenelle — a salute promoted by the anti-Semitic comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bala. Reminiscent of the Nazi salute, the gesture is believe by some to be anti-Semitic but others say it is merely anti-establishment.

The picture appeared last week. It was taken at the Le Train Bleu restaurant, which is one of Paris’ best-known eateries for its decor and history dating back to 1901.

