French family’s car filled with trash, fitted with their stolen mezuzah
Paris family files hate crime complaint after discovering their mezuzah, which disappeared months ago, glued to their windshield
A car belonging to a Jewish family near Paris was broken into, filled up with trash and had a mezuzah glued to its windshield.
The incident happened last week in the Paris suburb of Sarcelles, the National Bureau for Vigilance Against Anti-Semitism wrote in a statement.
The mezuzah had been stolen from the family’s home months ago, the report said.
The family filed a complaint with police for a hate crime.
Separately, a restaurant located inside a Paris train station suspended several of its employees who posed for a photograph while performing the quenelle — a salute promoted by the anti-Semitic comedian Dieudonne M’bala M’bala. Reminiscent of the Nazi salute, the gesture is believe by some to be anti-Semitic but others say it is merely anti-establishment.
The picture appeared last week. It was taken at the Le Train Bleu restaurant, which is one of Paris’ best-known eateries for its decor and history dating back to 1901.
