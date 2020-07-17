Friday night sees 1,929 virus cases diagnosed in 24 hours, with 5 deaths

Israel once again saw over 1,900 cases in a 24-hour period on Friday evening, the latest Health Ministry figures showed, with five more deaths.

The ministry said 1,015 new cases had been diagnosed since midnight, with 1,929 since Thursday evening.

The latest numbers brought the national case total to 47,459 since the start of the pandemic, of which 26,323 were active cases. The death toll stood at 392, with five deaths since the morning. Of the patients, 208 were in serious condition, with 56 on ventilators, while 119 were in moderate condition and the rest suffered only mild or no symptoms. The ministry said over 30,000 tests had been conducted Thursday and some 16,000 had been conducted Friday so far. Testing numbers tend to go down somewhat during the weekend. The number continued the rising trend in infections, which have gone up steadily since early June and in recent days began to pass 1,800-1,900 cases a day, far surpassing the initial wave of the outbreak in March-April. According to data published by Channel 12 Friday, age continued to be a major factor in mortality, with the average age of the deceased being 80. The total national death toll in June was actually lower in 2020 than in previous years, standing at 2,982, the network said, while the average toll in 2015-2019 was some 3,300. There has been speculation that the lower-than-average death toll during the pandemic could be the result of many Israelis staying at home and avoiding various accidents and mishaps, as well as many people putting off medical procedures that could be fatal. According to such assessments, this could lead to an above-average death toll in the future. Meanwhile, new public restrictions authorized by the government to combat the spread of coronavirus entered into effect Friday at 5 p.m., limiting public gatherings until further notice and shuttering various leisure and fitness activities for the duration of the weekend. Gatherings of over 10 people indoors, and 20 outdoors, will also be forbidden until further notice, but work groups and nuclear families will be exempt.

A last-minute reversal by the government led to a decision to keep restaurants open until Tuesday, when they will be shuttered until further notice for all but takeaways and deliveries. The government changed course when it faced widespread threats by restaurant owners to defy the closure order, which had been originally intended to take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Hebrew media reports indicated that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Benny Gantz had decided to keep educational institutions open for now, at least until the middle of next week. Shutting down the education system would close kindergartens, camps and summer schools.

Government offices will be limited to 50% capacity and will be closed to the public, except for online services, until further notice. Cafeterias at workplaces will be closed, except for takeout.

Meanwhile, only on weekends until further notice, shops will close but stores offering essential services, such as pharmacies and supermarkets, will be allowed to remain open.

Malls, markets, barbers, hairdressers, beauty parlors, libraries, zoos, museums, exhibition spaces, pools and tourist sites will also be closed on weekends.

The weekend restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. on Friday, and will be lifted at 5 a.m. on Sunday.

This weekend, there are no new restrictions on movement and beaches will remain open, subject to social distancing. But a tighter weekend lockdown is likely to take effect from Friday, July 24, including restrictions on movement. As of July 24, beaches are also set be closed on weekends.