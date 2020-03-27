Gantz said to try oust health minister, prevent speaker’s return in unity gov’t

Israel Resilience leader Benny Gantz has set a target of removing Health Minister Yaakov Litzman and ensuring that former Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein does not return to his post in negotiations over a future emergency government, Channel 12 reported Friday.

On Thursday, Gantz was sworn in as Knesset speaker with the support of Likud, signaling an apparent unity deal between the two that would put a year-long political deadlock to rest. Gantz, who had promised not to sit under Netanyahu as prime minister because of indictments in three criminal cases against him, said he was putting aside his vow given the health crisis plaguing the world.

The move lead to the break up of his Blue and White alliance and sparked an outcry from parts of the public, prompting Gantz to adopt those two targets to try to show that he would have a real impact on the government, the report said.

Litzman, of the ultra-Orthodox United Torah Judaism, has been a long-time head of the ministry, but has largely been shunted aside in the handling of the coranvirus crisis by Netanyahu and the director-general of the ministry, Moshe Bar Siman-Tov.

The report said Gantz would likely try to replace him with a technocrat and not a politician.

Gantz also wanted to prevent the return of Edelstein, a Likud MK, who resigned earlier this week in a bid to evade a High Court order compelling him to hold a vote on the Knesset speakership, in which he would have mostly likely faced defeat. His resignation sparked a constitutional crisis after accusing the court of undemocratic meddling in Israel’s parliamentary affairs. He also shuttered the legislature and defied the Knesset’s legal adviser and the country’s attorney general in refusing to return and allow the vote to go ahead.

However, the report said it was not clear if Gantz would be able to achieve his goals, with Netanyahu having reportedly already made several major concessions to him and still needing to appease lawmakers in his own party and his allies.

According to the reported deal taking shape, Gantz is set to partner with Netanyahu in a unity coalition, serving initially as foreign or defense minister and then taking over as prime minister in September 2021 — though many political analysts doubt that such a rotation will actually take place.

And Channel 12 quotes sources close to Gantz as saying that even he was not completely confident that Netanyahu would honor the pact, but hoped he would. Netanyahu, for his part, has been telling confidants he will, the TV said.

Gantz also believes that he has some leverage over Netanyahu while he remains Knesset speaker, still being able to bring legislation that could block him from being prime minister while under indictment.

The deal also reportedly includes an agreement that Gantz’s deputy Gabi Ashkenazi will take the defense or foreign ministry portfolio — whichever Gantz turns down — while another Israel Resilience MK will be justice minister, possibly Chili Tropper.

Channel 12 said Gantz’s former partners blamed Ashkenazi for engineering the unity government and the break up of Blue and White, while political analyst Amnon Abramovich, without citing sources, said that Ashkenazi had an agreement with Netanyahu where he would join the Likud party and receive the full support of the prime minister to succeed him as his heir.

It was also unclear exactly how many lawmakers Gantz could take with him into the coalition, with some of his Israel Resilience lawmakers already balking.

Gadeer Kamal-Mreeh, the first Druze woman elected to the Knesset, vowed she would not join Gantz.

“Leadership and honesty are measured in times of crisis. A leader does not betray his principles and voters,” she wrote. “I came to politics to replace the racist, divisive government of the Nation State Law, and not to be a partner in it.”

Despite the surprise and criticism of Gantz’s move, Channel 12 broadcast a poll indicating that a majority of Israelis, including Blue and White voters, supported his decision.

According to the poll of the general population, 61% supported the move, 30% were against and 9% had no opinion.

Of Blue and White supporters 56% were in favor, 39% against and 5% had no opinion.

However, much of the public did not believe that Netanyahu would hand over power to Gantz in 18 months. Forty-six percent did not believe he would, 38% said he would and 16% could not say.

The TV channel gave no participation numbers or a margin of error for the poll.

Gantz on Friday defended his decision, saying he was “at peace” with the move, even though it ruptured the Blue and White alliance.

“I am more at peace today than ever,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

“I am at peace because I did what my nation needs,” he said, adding that he understood the hurt and anger of some of his supporters who saw the move as a betrayal.

“These are unusual times. Israel is in a state of emergency. Hundreds of thousands of families are hunkering down in their homes. There is a real sense of emergency in the face of a health threat that is taking human life and in the face the threat of economic devastation,” Gantz wrote.

“This is the time for leaders to choose what is right and put the lingering issues and personal scores aside,” he said explaining his decision to backtrack on an election promise to never serve under Netanyahu, who is charged in three corruption cases.