German city fights neo-Nazi graffiti with street art

BERLIN — Artists in the western German city of Dortmund have sprayed over neo-Nazi graffiti in a street that far-right extremists have long claimed as their territory.

Under the watchful eye of Dortmund police, the artists covered neo-Nazi slogans with colorful images in the city’s Dorstfeld district early Friday.

The move was commissioned by a civil society group called Association for Diversity, Tolerance and Democracy, and sanctioned by city authorities and police.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

City authorities said the far-right graffiti has been “a thorn in the eye” for years, used by neo-Nazis to “intimidate and scare away people who think differently.”

Seit heute Mittag sind die Arbeiten der Künstler*innen abgeschlossen. Statt „Nazi Kiez“ ziert jetzt ein „Our colours are beautiful“-Schriftzug die Emscherstraße in Dortmund-Dorstfeld. pic.twitter.com/LQ9fQW4I74 — dap (@dap_dortmund) September 6, 2019

The top security official in North Rhine-Westphalia state, Herbert Reul, said neo-Nazis “mustn’t be given a millimeter’s room.”

Dorstfeld has in the past seen numerous violent attacks by far-right extremists.