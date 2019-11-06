German teens probed for anti-Semitic songs after visit to Nazi camp

JTA — Three German teenagers are under investigation for allegedly playing anti-Semitic songs and singing along after a visit to the site of the Buchenwald concentration camp in the center of the country.

German police are investigating the three 14-year-olds from Grunberg, in western Germany, for incitement to hatred, the German news agency Deutsche Welle reported.

The teens played the songs on a smartphone on the school bus returning from the visit to the Nazi camp. The incident reportedly took place on October 15.

They were reported to police by officials at their high school, the Theo Koch School, which has won several awards for its work against racism, according to the report. Each year, the school’s ninth-grade students spend four months on a project dealing with Nazism.

The students could be expelled over the incident.