Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar appeared Wednesday to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets about the first public impeachment hearing examining US President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

The first letter of each tweet spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

Epstein, 66, was a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who was found dead in New York’s high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10 as he awaited trial on allegations that he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex.

A New York medical examiner ruled Epstein’s jailhouse death a suicide. His death fueled several conspiracy theories, mostly speculating that Epstein had been murdered to stop him from revealing compromising information about some of his wealthy acquaintances.

The Associated Press asked Gosar spokesman Ben Goldey whether the congressman sent the tweets himself. Goldey’s emailed response used the first letter of each sentence to spell “Area 51.” He did not answer the question but said the tweets were substantive.