GOP congressman seems to cryptically tweet Epstein conspiracy theory
First letter of each tweet posted by Paul Gosar of Arizona during Trump impeachment hearing spelled out ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’
Arizona Congressman Paul Gosar appeared Wednesday to be signaling support for a conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein did not kill himself in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.
The Republican congressman sent 23 tweets about the first public impeachment hearing examining US President Donald Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.
The first letter of each tweet spelled out “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”
Epstein, 66, was a multi-millionaire hedge fund manager who was found dead in New York’s high-security Metropolitan Correctional Center on August 10 as he awaited trial on allegations that he trafficked girls as young as 14 for sex.
A New York medical examiner ruled Epstein’s jailhouse death a suicide. His death fueled several conspiracy theories, mostly speculating that Epstein had been murdered to stop him from revealing compromising information about some of his wealthy acquaintances.
The Associated Press asked Gosar spokesman Ben Goldey whether the congressman sent the tweets himself. Goldey’s emailed response used the first letter of each sentence to spell “Area 51.” He did not answer the question but said the tweets were substantive.
????ll of the tweets pertained to today’s hearing.
????est assured, they are substantive.
????very one of them.
????ll of them.
???? were brilliant.
???? was okay.
— Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) November 13, 2019
The Times of Israel covers one of the most complicated, and contentious, parts of the world. Determined to keep readers fully informed and enable them to form and flesh out their own opinions, The Times of Israel has gradually established itself as the leading source of independent and fair-minded journalism on Israel, the region and the Jewish world.
We've achieved this by investing ever-greater resources in our journalism while keeping all of the content on our site free.
Unlike many other news sites, we have not put up a paywall. But we would like to invite readers who can afford to do so, and for whom The Times of Israel has become important, to help support our journalism by joining The Times of Israel Community. Join now and for as little as $6 a month you can both help ensure our ongoing investment in quality journalism, and enjoy special status and benefits as a Times of Israel Community member.
comments