Hamas reports first cases of coronavirus inside Gaza

The Hamas-controlled Palestinian Health Ministry has announced the first coronavirus cases inside the Gaza Strip, leading to fears that the virus could outmatch the Palestinian enclave’s health system, worsening an existing humanitarian crisis.

“We announce today the first coronavirus cases not contained in quarantine facilities in the Gaza Strip,” health officials said in a statement.

The cases were identified in al-Maghazi refugee camp: four members of the same family, three men and one woman. Earlier in the day, reports that large numbers of Interior Ministry officers and medical staff had entered the camp were dismissed as a training exercise.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Some reports indicated that the family may have been infected with the coronavirus while visiting al-Makassed hospital inside Israel. No confirmation was given by the Hamas health ministry, however.

For over seven months, authorities have managed to largely ward off the spread of the virus in the Gaza Strip, subjecting thousands of arrivals in the beleaguered Strip to severe quarantine measures — at least 21 days in health facilities specifically designated by the Hamas health ministry for the purpose. The 109 cases identified before Monday were all traced to new arrivals — mostly through the Rafah crossing with Egypt — after the pandemic began. Each case was contained in quarantine centers; none entered the Gaza Strip itself. As such, the coastal enclave managed to avoid community spread.

“We managed to keep the virus out for this whole time, even as the virus spread across the region and the world. But we always warned that the scenario of the virus entering the Strip was possible,” a spokesperson for the Gaza Health Ministry said. “This scenario today became reality.”

Hamas officials have announced a lockdown for at least the next 48 hours, with no one allowed to leave their homes except for medical personnel; violators will face legal consequences.

A full-fledged coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip could be catastrophic, according to Physicians for Human Rights. After years of an Israeli blockade, Hamas rule and several wars, the coastal enclave suffers from overburdened and collapsing infrastructure.

The situation has deteriorated rapidly over the past few weeks. Gaza-based terror groups have launched hundreds of balloons into Israel and Israeli forces have retaliated with nightly air strikes and by imposing restrictions on the Kerem Shalom commercial crossing.

Israel banned, among other things, fuel needed to run Gaza’s only power plant and last week, the power plant shut down leaving most Gazans with only a couple hours of electricity a day.

“The power cuts will have serious repercussions on the lives of premature babies in nurseries, intensive care patients and those needing dialysis, emergency surgery, or C-sections,” Hamas health spokesperson Ashraf al-Qidra said in a statement when the plant shut down.