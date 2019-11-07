Heavy metal band Iron Maiden plans concert in Israel

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden will make its way back to Israel this spring, with a concert on May 30, 2020, at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium.

The band, still together after 45 years, will feature Israeli heavy metal band Orphaned Land as its opening act for the concert, part of its global Legacy of the Beast World Tour. They were last here 25 years ago.

“We are very excited to bring the tour to Israel with a set list of songs that our fans will know well but have never seen performed live on stage,” said bass player Steve Harris. “Every band especially enjoys the performances [in Israel] and we are eagerly waiting to get to you.”

Considered one of the most successful heavy metal bands in the genre’s history, Iron Maiden was founded by bassist and main songwriter Harris. Guitarist Adrian Smith and lead singer Bruce Dickinson were temporarily not part of the band when it gave a small, intimate concert in Israel in the 1990s but have since rejoined.

The show “takes our fans through different worlds and experiences tailored to the songs,” said Dickinson in a statement. “We have all kinds of crazy things going on there, including a replica of a Spitfire model controlling the stage, tons of pyrotechnics, a huge Icarus model from Greek mythology, guns, swords and some flamethrowers I really enjoy playing with, as you will see.”

Harris said that the set list will follow the narrative of the different experiences taking place onstage, and will include songs that haven’t been played by the band for many years, including, “Flight Of Icarus,” “Sign Of The Cross” and “The Clansman.”

Other Iron Maiden favorites will be played, said Harris, including “The Trooper,” “2 Minutes To Midnight,” “The Number Of The Beast,””Fear Of The Dark,” “Run To The Hills,” and “Hallowed Be Thy Name.”

Ticket sales opened at 8 a.m. Thursday.