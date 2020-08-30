Hebron youth lionized online for hurling rocks at IDF troops, who hold back

A video circulating on social media over the weekend showed a Palestinian youth hurling rocks at IDF soldiers in Hebron at short range, with the troops avoiding use of force against him.

Though the soldiers defend themselves from the rocks, they do not respond to the attacks.

The video was circulated widely on Arab social media platforms, with many hailing the young man as a hero for standing up to the armed soldiers.

According to Channel 12 news, others noted the restraint exhibited by the soldiers, though not in a particularly positive way — claiming the video was in fact a piece of propaganda by the Israeli military.

Hebron, which harbors a small Jewish community, is known as a flashpoint site between Israelis and Palestinians.

The city’s Tomb of the Patriarchs holy site, believed to be the burial location of the biblical patriarchs and matriarchs, with the exception of Rachel, has long been a hotspot for violence.