Hundreds of Jordanian Islamists protest Trump peace plan, Bahrain summit

Hundreds of Islamists marched in the Jordanian capital Amman on Friday to protest the long-awaited Trump peace plan and to demand their government withdraw from its participation in the upcoming Bahrain economic workshop.

Earlier this month, the US announced that Jordan would participate in the conference slated to take place in Manama June 25-26 after weeks of uncertainty over the kingdom’s attendance. Jordan is one of only two Middle Eastern Arab countries Israel has diplomatic ties with, the other being Egypt.

Protesters chanted “O Trump, O Trump, go away from us. Jordan is steadfast and we will never kneel,” the Reuters news agency reported.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Some demonstrators carried “Down with Bahrain workshop” while others shouted “No to normalization with Israel… down, down with the Bahrain conference.”

Murad al Adaylah, the head of the Islamic Action Front, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, told Reuters that “we have come to say in one voice that as Jordanians we reject the Bahrain workshop. It is shame on those who participate.”

The US embassy in Israel on Friday issued a travel warning due to concerns over expected anti-American demonstrations in the West Bank and Gaza against the upcoming Bahrain summit, as well as barring employees and their family members from the West Bank June 24-26.

The US administration and Bahrain announced in mid-May that they would host the economic workshop in the Bahraini capital of Manama June 25-46, and that it “will facilitate discussions on an ambitious, achievable vision and framework for a prosperous future for the Palestinian people and the region.”

American officials have said that the meeting will deal with the economic portion of its apparently forthcoming plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a plan whose unveiling has been delayed by political limbo caused by new elections called in Israel.

The Palestinians have strongly opposed the conference and urged Arab states to stay away, arguing it will be placing economic issues ahead of reaching a political solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The US has been attempting to rally support for the conference, which has come under criticism for seemingly placing economic issues ahead of reaching a political solution to the conflict.