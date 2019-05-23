IBM to fire dozens at Tel Aviv R&D center

US tech giant IBM has started the process of firing workers from its R&D center in Tel Aviv, where it employs hundreds of workers, as part of a global reorganization process, Calcalist reported Thursday without saying where it got the information.

The firm plans to fire dozens of workers, Calcalist said. IBM employs some 2,000 workers in Israel in five centers: Petah Tikva, Tel Aviv, Givatayim, Beersheba and Haifa.

The report said the layoffs are related to IBM’s activities in its storage system solutions.

Commenting on the report, IBM in Israel said in a text message: “IBM continues to reposition its team to align with the company’s focus on the high-value segments of the IT market. We also continue to hire aggressively in critical new areas that deliver value for our clients and IBM.”